KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s parliament has voted to dismiss the foreign minister and two other Cabinet members for their failure to spend funds in their development budgets.

Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, Public Works Minister Mahmood Baligh and Labor and Social Affairs Minister Nasreen Oryakhel, were stripped of their posts following no confidence votes on Saturday.

Parliament speaker Abdul Raouf Ibrahimi announced the decision.

President Ashraf Ghani will need to submit new candidates to parliament for approval.

The dismissals come as Afghanistan is mired in an economic crisis and at war with the Taliban.