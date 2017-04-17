KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that Taliban militants have stoned a man and a woman accused of adultery to death.
Salim Sallhe, spokesman for the governor of Logar province, said the incident happened on Sunday in a remote area of the Mohammad Agha district where the government does not hold authority. Sallhe says a preliminary police investigation says the stoning did not take place in public.
Elsewhere in northern Sari Pul province, officials say Taliban militants killed three women and a young boy who were accused of spying.
Zabiullah Amani, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said the victims were accused of providing the government with information from inside Taliban-held territory.
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had no comment on the two reports.
