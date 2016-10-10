KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan police official says at least 14 people have been killed in a suicide car bombing in the capital of southern Helmand province.

Haji Marjan says the attack happened on Monday in the city of Lashkar Gah. He says 10 police officers and four civilians were killed but warned that the death toll is likely to rise as it is unclear how many people remain unaccounted for after the explosion.

Lashkar Gah has been under attack by Taliban militants who officials said had entered the city earlier in the day.

The Taliban have been on the outskirts of the city for months, as part of their march across Helmand, where most of the word’s opium is produced.