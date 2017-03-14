KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that the Taliban have carried out another brutal punishment under their interpretation of Islamic law by cutting off a suspected thief’s hand and foot in public.
The young man was accused of robbery in a remote area in western Herat province that is controlled by the insurgents.
Provincial spokesman Gulam Jilani Farhad says the incident happened on Monday in Obe district. He says the young man mutilated by the Taliban, Ghulam Farooq, is now being treated at the Herat hospital and that his condition is not life-threatening.
District police chief Shir Agha Alkozai says he blames the Taliban but had no further details.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- If tech giants like Amazon add to Seattle traffic congestion, do they pay for it? | Traffic Lab Q&A
Taliban spokesmen could not be immediately reached for comment. Incidents of public punishment by the Taliban are common, especially in areas under their control.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.