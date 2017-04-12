KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that a suicide bomber has detonated his payload near government offices in the capital.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said it was not yet clear how many people might have been killed or wounded in Wednesday’s blast in central Kabul. He says the target of the attack is also unclear.

Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Mujro says at least two people were wounded in the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility, but the Taliban frequently target the U.S.-backed government and its security forces.