KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that at least four people have been killed in a suicide car bomb attack in the capital Kabul.
Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Wednesday the target of the bomber was a convoy of foreign forces.
Wahid Mujro, the public health ministry spokesman, said four bodies have been brought to a hospital so far. He also said 22 others were wounded.
He didn’t say whether the casualties are civilians or military, but he added that the number could change from the initial reports.
Most Read Stories
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, table-pounding liberal, dies at 78 VIEW
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- What’s with all the cars with over-tinted windows?
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul, but the Taliban have increased attacks across the country since spring began.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.