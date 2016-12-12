KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say at least two civilians were killed when their motorcycle struck a roadside bomb in southern Zabul province while a policeman died in another roadside bombing elsewhere in the same province.

The Zabul governor’s spokesman, Gul Islam Seyal, said on Monday that the blasts took place the previous day. One roadside bombing hit in the district of Shinkay, killed two and also wounded two other civilians.

Samim Khpolwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kandahar, says a roadside bombing there on Monday morning wounded four civilians, including a woman.

He says the attack took place in Maiwan district when the car the civilians were traveling in hit the bomb. Two of the victims are reported to be in critical condition.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.