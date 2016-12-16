KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say gunmen have shot and killed a local radio station’s chief in eastern Logar province.
Salim Salleh, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said on Friday that two masked attackers opened fire on Mohammad Nasir Mudaser’s car as he was driving back home from work. They then pulled him out and killed him.
The attack happened on Thursday afternoon in the province’s Mohammad Agha district, where Mudaser ran the local radio station called Paygham Mili since 2002.
The station’s news anchor, Mohammad Zubair Helham, said the killing is “sad news” for all five journalists employed at the station but that “it will not stop our radio program.” The station broadcasts six days a week from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
