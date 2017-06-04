KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say at least six police officers have been killed after two fellow police opened fire on them in southern Kandahar province.

Two provincial officials confirmed the Sunday attack, which they said also wounded the Kandahar City district police chief. Both spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Qari Yusouf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement saying that both attackers were their men who joined the police rank just carry out such attack and both devoted their lives for their aim.

Taliban insurgents have increased their attacks against Afghan security forces across the country.