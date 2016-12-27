KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that at least three people have been wounded by a roadside bomb blast in the capital, Kabul.
Deputy Interior Ministry Spokesman Najib Danish said Wednesday that the bomb was placed under a bridge and the target might have been an Afghan parliamentarian.
Senior Kabul police official Sadeq Muradi confirmed that three people were wounded in the attack.
No one has claimed responsibility, but Taliban insurgents frequently use roadside bomb and suicide attacks to target government officials as well as Afghan security forces across the country.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's Franz Wassermann, 96, warns of chilling parallels with Nazi era | Jerry Large
- Tacoma man creates ‘boom box’ to deter package thefts — and police say that could be a crime
- Dallas win over Detroit Monday night helps Seahawks in quest to get No. 2 playoff seed in NFC
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Updating the Seahawks' playoff situation entering the NFL's final weekend
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.