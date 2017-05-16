KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a rocket fired by the Taliban has killed two people in the country’s east.

The governor of Kunar province, Waheedullah Kalimzai, says the projectile was fired on Tuesday. He says it struck a market in the provincial capital, Asad Abad, killing two employees of the department of communications.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, authorities say they have recaptured a district from the Taliban amid fierce clashes.

A statement from the Interior Ministry says Afghan security forces took back the district of Qala-e Zal in Kunduz. The district fell to the Taliban earlier this month after insurgents overran the local police headquarters.

Police officer Mohammad Faisal says fighting is still underway in Qala-e Zal, adding that the Taliban have planted land mines around the district.