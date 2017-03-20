KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a military checkpoint in a southern province, killing three Afghan soldiers.

Provincial spokesman Dost Muhammad Nayab says the attack took place in Uruzgan province on Monday morning and that four other soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Nayab says 13 Taliban were also killed in the battle, which took place on the outskirt of Tirin Kot, the provincial capital.

A provincial security official gave a different toll, saying 10 soldiers were killed in the attack. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media. The discrepancy in the casualty toll could not immediately be resolved.

The Taliban did not comment on the attack. The insurgents frequently attack Afghan security forces across the country.