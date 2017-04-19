KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say 14 Taliban fighters, including the shadow governor of the northern Baghlan province, have been killed in heavy fighting with Afghan forces.
Amir Gul Hussainkhil, the deputy provincial chief police, said Wednesday that Afghan security forces launched a large-scale attack on the insurgents the night before in the western part of the province, setting off five hours of intense fighting and killing Taliban shadow governor Mawlavi Lal Mohammad.
Hussainkhil said the dead also included a number of expert bomb makers. He says no government forces were killed.
The Taliban have not commented on the fighting.
