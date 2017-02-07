Share story

The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan police spokesman says a roadside bombing has killed the top government official of a district in western Farah province. The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The spokesman, Iqbal Baher, says that Abdul Khaliq, the top official in the Khak-e-Safed district, died in the bombing near his home in the city of Farah, the provincial capital, on Tuesday.

He says Khaliq was on his way home from a mosque earlier in the morning when the explosion took place.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yusouf Ahmadi claimed responsibility for the attack in Farah city.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Taliban insurgents frequently use roadside bombs and suicide attacks to target government officials as well as Afghan security forces across the country.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the official killed was the head of district government, not the district police chief.

The Associated Press