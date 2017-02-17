KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan provincial official says the Taliban have stormed several Afghan security posts in eastern Kunar province, killing five police officers.
Provincial governor, Waheedullah Kalimzai, says the daring attacks early on Friday morning lasted nearly two hours and were apparently coordinated but the police, aided by other security officials, managed to repel the attackers and drove the insurgents from the area.
Kalimzai says another police officer is missing after the attack.
He says the Taliban used heavy machine guns and explosive devises in the assault. Kalimzai also added that the Afghan police killed several Taliban fighters.
Most Read Stories
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- I-90 reopens after mudslide trapped 13 vehicles VIEW
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province borders Pakistan. Insurgency groups are considered to have a strong presence in this area.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.