KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least 27 civilians have been killed after a suicide bomber attacked a Shiite mosque in the capital, Kabul.

Faredoon Obiadi, head of the criminal investigation department for the Kabul police, said Monday that at least 35 others were wounded in the attack.

The Interior Ministry confirmed in a statement that a suicide attack had taken place inside the Baqir-ul Ulom mosque in western Kabul.

Obiadi added that the attacker was on foot and detonated his suicide vest among the crowds inside the mosque.