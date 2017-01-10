KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least seven people have been killed when a suicide bomber, who was on foot, carried out an attack in the southern Helmand province.
Gen. Agha Noor Kemtoz, the provincial police chief, said that the target of the attack was a guesthouse used by a provincial intelligence official in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand.
He says those killed include civilian and military personnel, and that six others were wounded in Tuesday’s attack. Kemtoz added that a car full of explosives was found nearby and that the police are trying to defuse it.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban use suicide attacks or roadside bombs to target government officials and Afghan security forces across the country.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Snow to dust Tuesday morning commute in Seattle area
- A Seattle mini-mall closes and neighbors hope and worry ... again | Jerry Large
- Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer VIEW
- Old seminary to become new hotel: Deal OK’d for St. Edward State Park in Kenmore
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.