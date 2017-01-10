Nation & World Afghan official says 50 wounded in twin bombings in Kabul Originally published January 10, 2017 at 5:29 am Share story The Associated Press KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan official says 50 wounded in twin bombings in Kabul. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous Story‘Wolverine’ sequel ‘Logan’ to premiere at Berlin film fest
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.