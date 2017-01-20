KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says four Taliban have been killed and two insurgents, with suspected ties to the jihadist group the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, arrested in a raid in northern Afghanistan.
The movement has become increasingly active in northern Afghanistan in recent years.
The overnight raid took place in Afghanistan’s Sar-i-Pul province, Zabiullah Amani, the spokesman for the provincial governor said Friday.
The Taliban insurgency has gained strength in northern Afghanistan where successive reports have indicated the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan has a growing presence. Many Uzbek insurgents reportedly fled to northern Afghanistan from Pakistan’s North Waziristan tribal region following a Pakistani military crackdown in the area over the past two years.
