KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least two Afghan police officers have been killed when a roadside bomb detonated near their patrol in eastern Kunar province.

Abdul Ghani Musamim, spokesman for the provincial governor in Kunar, said on Tuesday that the explosion killed Abdul Wali Khan, a unit commander for the border police, and his bodyguard.

Musamim added that the attack took place in Dangam district late on Monday night when the police unit was on a foot patrol.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents frequently use roadside bombs or suicide attacks targeting the Afghan security forces in different parts of the country.