KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a roadside bomb has killed two soldiers and a civilian in the northern Badakhshan province.
Nik Mohammad Nazari, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the bomb planted by Taliban insurgents exploded early Thursday.
Afghanistan is littered with unexploded munitions left over from decades of war, which along with roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month.
