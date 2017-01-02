KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least one police officer has been killed by a roadside bomb in eastern Logar province.
Salim Saleh, spokesman for the provincial governor in Logar, said Monday that four other people including a district police commander and three road construction engineers were wounded in the blast.
Meanwhile at least six people were wounded in another explosion near the western city of Herat Sunday evening.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks in Logar and Herat provinces.
