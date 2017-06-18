KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a district chief has been shot and killed in western Nimroz province by gunmen riding on a motorcycle.
Ahmad Arab, spokesman for the provincial governor, says Aqa Mohammad Fazeli was on his way to work when he suddenly came under attack by two gunmen on Monday morning. The killing took place in Zaranj, the provincial capital.
Arab added that Fazeli was the chief in remote Chakhansor district in Nimroz and also a tribal leader in the province.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban have stepped up their attacks against Afghan security forces as well as government officials across the country.
