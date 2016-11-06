KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Unknown gunmen kidnapped a female Australian employee of a non-governmental organization in the Afghan capital, Kabul, Afghan police said Sunday.

Gen. Abdul Rahman Rahimi, the Kabul city police chief, said that a Pakistani born- Australian woman was abducted on Saturday night.

Rahimi added that she was with her driver while she was taken away by gunmen. It is not clear what happened to her Afghan driver.

“We have had lots of developments in the abduction case … but right now I can’t share it with the media,” said Rahimi.

Another police official with the Kabul police chief’s office, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said that she is more than 40 years old and works for the Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief or ACBAR.

In Australia, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement, that the embassy was making “urgent inquiries” into the issue.

The statement added, “We continue to advise Australians not to travel to Afghanistan because of the extremely dangerous security situation, including the serious threat of kidnapping.”

Earlier in April another Australian female aid worker was kidnapped in eastern Nangarhar province; she was released in August after nearly four months in captivity.