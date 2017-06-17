KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A top Afghan security official says he welcomes the U.S. government decision to send an additional 4,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan.
Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami, acting Afghan defense minister, said Saturday the decision was in consultation with the Afghan government. The mission for the new U.S. troops will be to train and advise Afghan security forces.
Meanwhile, Bahrami says army security forces recaptured Tora Bora in eastern Nangarhar province. He said at least 22 Islamic State group fighters were killed and 10 others were wounded in a clearance operation.
A major plan of the Islamic State group was to establish the Khorasan province but it has been foiled by security forces.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle’s mega-commuters: We spend more time than ever traveling to work | FYI Guy
- 2-year-old thinks Seattle bride is a real-life princess -- and the photos go viral
- Seattle police release ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen’s arrest video: ‘I suppose I gotta pay the piper’ WATCH