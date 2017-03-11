KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least eight members of the security forces have been killed by two other policemen in southern Zabul province.
Gul Islam Seyal, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Saturday that both attackers fled the area after attacking their colleagues late Friday night.
He said the two policemen also took all the weapons and ammunition from the checkpoint in Shinhai district.
Seyal said an investigation is underway to find out what caused the incident or if they had links to insurgent groups.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Offensive lineman T.J. Lang visiting Seahawks Friday -- will Seattle let him leave without a contract?
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
- Record construction frenzy sweeps downtown Seattle; more building to come
Insider attacks are not unusual in Afghanistan. In a similar incident in late February, 11 police were shot and killed by another policeman from the same checkpoint in neighboring Helmand province and the attacker managed to flee.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.