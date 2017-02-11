KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least seven people were killed when a suicide bomber attacked Afghan soldiers in southern Helmand province.
Omer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said Saturday that 22 others were wounded in the attack, which took place in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah.
Mohammad Rasoul Zazai, spokesman for the army in Helmand, confirmed that three soldiers are among those killed and seven soldiers were wounded.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents frequently use roadside bombs and suicide attacks to target Afghan security forces as well as government officials across the country.
