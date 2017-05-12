KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least three civilians have been killed in the capital Kabul after their vehicle was attacked with a sticky bomb.
Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said the victims of the Saturday attack are two female government employees from the water supply department and a small child. A sticky bomb is a type of grenade designed to be attached to a vehicle.
Danish says the driver of the vehicle was wounded.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Meanwhile, 10 insurgents including a Talbian-appointed deputy governor and district chief were killed a day earlier in northern Samangan province, Danish said.
