KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan police official says at least two gunmen have been killed after they opened fire into the air where NATO helicopters were flying and the aircraft fired back.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul province police chief, said Tuesday two other gunmen were wounded in the exchange of fire Monday night in Qarabagh district.

Mujahid says there was an engagement party nearby, and an investigation is underway. It is not unusual for people to fire weapons into the air during wedding and engagement parties in Afghanistan.

The Resolute Support mission says in a statement they are aware of the reports but would not immediately release any details.