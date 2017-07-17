WASHINGTON (AP) — A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is taking part in an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump.
The team’s ball-sorting robot played in its first game on Monday morning.
The team is competing against teams from more than 150 countries in the FIRST Global Challenge. It’s a robotics competition designed to encourage youths to pursue careers in math and science.
Like other robots in the competition, the girls’ robot can recognize blue and orange and sort balls into correct locations.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
The team was twice rejected for U.S. visas. They arrived in Washington from their hometown of Herat, Afghanistan, early Saturday after Trump’s last-minute intervention to sidestep the visa system.