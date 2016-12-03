KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan government says U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani have emphasized their joint commitment to fighting terrorism in a phone conversation.

Ghani’s office said in a statement Saturday that Ghani congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed hopes for further cooperation between the countries under Trump’s administration.

The statement said that Ghani pointed out dedication of Afghan security forces in defending Afghan territorial integrity and expressed admiration for the sacrifices of U.S. and NATO troops in the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.