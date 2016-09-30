FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Efforts by lawyers for “affluenza” teenager Ethan Couch to have the judge in his case removed, which could have resulted in his release from jail, have failed.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports (http://bit.ly/2ddS0we ) the request was denied Thursday.
Couch’s attorneys had argued this week that Texas District Judge Wayne Salvant has no authority over Couch because the teen’s case should be considered a civil case.
But prosecutor Richard Alpert argued Couch’s case “ceased to be a civil case when it was transferred from juvenile to felony court.”
Most Read Stories
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- ‘Plan ahead, be ready’: Friday’s UW-Stanford rush-hour kickoff to be traffic challenge
- Is Port Angeles ready to realize its potential? | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Suspect tried to buy handgun at store just before mall shooting, owner says
The 19-year-old Couch is serving nearly two years in a North Texas jail for a 2013 drunken-driving wreck that killed four people.
Couch’s case drew broad attention because a psychologist at trial blamed his actions on affluenza — acting irresponsibly due to wealth.
___
Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.