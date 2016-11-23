OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An affluent suburban Kansas City woman who admitted shoplifting truckloads of clothing from area retailers last year has been arrested again — this time on suspicion of stealing bras.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2gBGPNA ) reports 47-year-old Kelli Bauer of Overland Park, Kansas, is accused of stealing an unknown number of bras on Nov. 15 from a Kohl’s store.

Police searched Bauer’s $900,000 home in an exclusive Johnson County neighborhood in April 2015 and found more than 1,000 stolen items, some of which she was trying to sell.

She was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday on a felony theft conviction, but that was pushed back to January after Johnson County prosecutors filed a motion seeking to be released from her plea bargain.

