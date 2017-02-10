MIAMI (AP) — An arrest warrant says a 37-year-old woman accused in the deaths of four women was “a willing participant” and bought ammunition before a two-state killing spree ended with the other suspect fatally shooting himself in a motel room as a SWAT team closed in.
Mary Rice faces multiple charges in Alabama and Florida in the women’s deaths. She surrendered Tuesday in West Point, Georgia, where she had been holed up with William “Billy” Boyette.
The arrest report says Boyette had been living with Rice.
In Florida, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson told local news outlets Rice had several opportunities to break away from Boyette as she went in and out of stores.
The affidavit says investigators found a Wal-Mart receipt in a car stolen from a victim that indicates Rice bought ammunition, hand warmers and a sleeping bag.
