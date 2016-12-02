BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s soccer association hired the plane that was used to transport superstar Lionel Messi and the rest of the team for a World Cup qualifying game without knowing the name of the airline or the model of the plane.
And it was the same British Aerospace 146 Avro RJ85 jet operated by Bolivia-based charter company LaMia that crashed into Colombia, killing most of a Brazilian soccer team.
Argentine Football Association spokesman Miguel Hirsch said Friday the AFA was forced to look for options for a roundtrip Buenos Aires-Belo Horizonte flight after the plane they often use was sent for revisions.
The Associated Press had access to offer sheets that six companies presented. None mentioned the name of the airline and the one they chose did not provide the plane model.
