DOVER, Del. (AP) — Justice reform advocates want a federal investigation into the uprising at a Delaware prison where four Department of Correction staffers were held hostage and one was killed.
The Delaware Coalition of Prison Reform and Justice also is calling on Gov. John Carney and state lawmakers to provide more training and funding for staff and to address prison overcrowding.
The coalition also wants more programs and job skills training for inmates. It scheduled a news conference Tuesday to discuss its concerns.
Correctional officer Sgt. Steven Floyd was killed during the nearly 20-hour hostage standoff last week at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Seahawks among favorites for Super Bowl 52; Russell Wilson making plans to get there
The head of the correctional officers’ union says state officials have ignored chronic staffing shortages that put prison workers at greater risk.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.