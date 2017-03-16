NEW YORK (AP) — An admitted al-Qaida fighter has been convicted in New York of federal charges he was in a firefight in Afghanistan that left two U.S. soldiers dead.
A jury in federal court in Brooklyn deliberated for only about two hours Thursday before reaching the guilty verdict against Ibrahim Suleiman Adnan Harun.
Harun was extradited from Italy to the U.S. in 2012. Prosecutors told jurors that while in Italian custody, he confessed that he threw a grenade and shot at an American military unit in 2003.
He also was convicted of later plotting to bomb a U.S. embassy in Nigeria.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
The Saudi-born defendant had insisted he is a “warrior” who should face a military tribunal rather than a civilian court prosecution. He refused to attend his trial.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.