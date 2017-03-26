PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — An actress and producer-writer from “Orange Is The New Black” have married.
Actress Samira Wiley, who plays the character Poussey Washington on the Netflix show, and Lauren Morelli wedded Saturday in Palm Springs, where they were engaged. Publicist Scott Boute says both women wore gowns designed by Christian Siriano.
Wiley, 29, will also appear in the upcoming series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on the 1985 novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood that depicts New England under a totalitarian theocracy.
Morelli, 34, has worked as a writer, story editor and producer of “Orange Is The New Black,” which depicts life inside a women’s prison, since 2014.
Most Read Stories
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Judge: Married Lake Stevens cop’s misconduct didn’t violate girlfriend’s civil rights
- Cameron Dollar rejoins Washington on Mike Hopkins' staff
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.