BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Actress Shailene Woodley has pleaded not guilty in a North Dakota court to criminal trespass and riot charges after her arrest in a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline.

Court records show the “Divergent” star entered her pleas on Tuesday through her attorney Alexander Reichert.

Woodley and 26 other activists were arrested Oct. 10. She livestreamed her protest on Facebook.

The Standing Rock Sioux want construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline halted, saying it could taint the water supply and encroach on tribal burial sites. Protests supporting the tribe have been going on for months.

Woodley could face 60 days in jail and $3,000 in fines if she is convicted of criminal trespass and engaging in a riot.