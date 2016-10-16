SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actress and longtime New Mexico resident Ali MacGraw will be recognized for her advocacy work in the community.

The “Love Story” star is being honored Sunday as one of four new “Santa Fe Living Treasures.”

The 77-year-old, who has lived in Tesuque in Santa Fe County since 1994, is being singled out for her charity work.

MacGraw tells the Santa Fe New Mexican (http://bit.ly/2dthRNJ) that she is just “an ant” in a network of people who volunteer around Santa Fe.

She says her past fame can sometimes help draw more attention to an issue.

MacGraw advocates for several causes — many of them involving animals.

She supported legislation that would ban cockfighting and was present in 2007 when it was signed into law.