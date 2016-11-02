LAS VEGAS (AP) — The expected arrival in custody in Nevada of two of rancher Cliven Bundy’s sons following their acquittal on federal charges in Oregon is spurring behind-the-scenes activity ahead of a scheduled February trial stemming from an April 2014 standoff with U.S. authorities outside Las Vegas.

Ammon Bundy’s attorney in Las Vegas, Daniel Hill, said Wednesday he understands his client and his brother Ryan Bundy are in transit from Portland, Oregon.

U.S. marshals in Nevada aren’t commenting.

Meanwhile, Cliven Bundy has a new lawyer — local attorney and rancher Bret Whipple — after losing a federal appeals court ruling on Friday.

And the attorney for New Hampshire defendant Gerald “Jerry” DeLemus (de-LAY’-mus) says he’s seeking to withdraw from the case so his client can ask a judge to let him undo his guilty plea.