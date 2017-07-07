AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conservative activists are seeking an injunction blocking Houston from paying same-sex spousal benefits to its municipal employees, after Texas’ Supreme Court ruled last week that gay couples may not be entitled to them.
Attorneys filed a motion Friday in District Court in Harris County, which includes Houston.
They also want to recover public funds that America’s fourth-largest city spent on same-sex spousal benefits since November 2013, though how much such “clawbacks” would be worth is unclear.
Last week, the all-Republican state Supreme Court overturned a lower court’s decision favoring same-sex marriage benefits and ordered the issue back to trial.
Most Read Stories
- Will Seattle figure out how to deal with its new wealth? | PNW Magazine
- Microsoft starts layoff of thousands of employees
- Delta flight to Beijing returns to Sea-Tac after passenger assaults flight attendant; 2 injured
- Washington's new family-leave law is among the most generous in the nation
- 139 men arrested in Seattle prostitution sting in Aurora Avenue storefront
Opponents hope the case will chip away at the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage, arguing that that decision doesn’t mean gay couples have inherent rights to spousal benefits.