BEIRUT (AP) — Activists and rescue workers say an intensive day of bombing on besieged rebel-held parts of Aleppo has left at least 25 people dead, including five children.

Rescue workers pulled at least one boy alive from under the rubble late Tuesday night. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Wednesday that Tuesday’s bombings killed 25 people. The Syrian Civil Defense, a team of first responders, and activist media platform Aleppo Media Center put the death toll at 41.

Ibrahim al-Haj, of the Civil Defense, says teams are continuing to search for survivors and bodies under a collapsed building in the al-Fardous neighborhood. He says the boy’s mother is in critical condition.

Al-Haj says a bomb hit while rescuers were on the scene, injuring several of them.

The bombings resumed Wednesday.