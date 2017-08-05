RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Environmental activists have sailed across Rio de Janeiro’s bay to protest pollution in the Brazilian city’s waterways and broken promises to clean them up around the 2016 Olympics.
Saturday’s silent flotilla on Guanabara Bay coincides with the one-year anniversary of the start of the Rio Games.
Activists and fishermen in boats displayed banners demanding improved sanitation.
Rio pledged in its Olympic bid to treat 80 percent of its water waste by the start of the Games, but it failed to deliver on that promise. Days ahead of the event, a study commissioned by The Associated Press showed dangerously high levels of contamination.
Most Read Stories
- Aggressive mountain goats in Olympic National Park: how to help decide their fate
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Seafair Pirates, accused of targeting women and showing up drunk, no longer welcome at some festivals
- Ex-UW rowers charged with filming, sharing video of sex with women
With the Olympics long over and the country in the midst of an economic crisis, expectations of any improvement are now low.