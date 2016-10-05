LOS ANGELES (AP) — Watchdog and activist groups are condemning a segment on “The O’Reilly Factor” as racist and demeaning to Asian Americans.
The piece by political humorist Jesse Watters aired Monday on Bill O’Reilly’s Fox News Channel show. In it, Watters visited New York City’s Chinatown neighborhood to interview people on the street about the presidential election. He also asked for demonstrations of karate and how people in China dance.
Groups including the Asian American Journalists Association called the segment offensive and full of stereotypes.
On Twitter, Watters said Wednesday that the interviews he does are meant to be taken as tongue-in-cheek, adding that he regretted if anyone “found offense.”
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- UW emeritus professor, ‘a brilliant physicist,’ wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs on matter
- Justin Britt's progress is one reason Seahawks' Pete Carroll is bullish on offensive line's future
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.