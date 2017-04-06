LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four Nebraska beer stores on the border of a South Dakota Indian reservation should close because the area doesn’t have sufficient law enforcement to respond to the frequent fights, drunken driving and other crimes in the tiny village, opponents of the liquor stores said Thursday.

Their testimony came during a hearing before state alcohol regulators who are considering whether to bar the stores from selling alcohol in Whiteclay, a northwest Nebraska village with nine full-time residents.

The stores sold the equivalent of 3.5 million cans of alcohol last year because they are near the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota, home of the Oglala Lakota Tribe, which is plagued with alcoholism. Critics of the stores blame Whiteclay for the tribe’s high rates of fetal alcohol syndrome and poverty.

Tatewin Means, the tribe’s attorney general, said the problems in Whiteclay spill over into the reservation, but Nebraska law enforcement seldom works with the tribe’s police force. Means said the tribe currently has about 25 officers to patrol a reservation with 40,000 people that’s geographically larger than Rhode Island and Delaware combined.

“It’s been a nonexistent collaboration,” Means said in sworn testimony to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

Means said tribe members who are released from the nearby jail frequently go to Whiteclay, in violation of their probation, but the tribe has no authority to arrest them again in Nebraska and local law enforcement doesn’t help.

Bruce BonFleur, who lives and runs a faith ministry in Whiteclay, said he doesn’t believe the town has adequate law enforcement. BonFleur said conditions are so unsanitary that he once had to leave his office because the smell of human waste outside was overwhelming. His wife, Marsha BonFleur, said she had encountered a woman who claimed to have been gang-raped but was too scared to report the crime.

“Nearly everyone who’s on the street is in some state of intoxication,” Bruce BonFleur said.

Sheridan County Sheriff Terry Robbins disputed allegations that his deputies ignore the problems. He said deputies spend an average of 90 minutes to two hours a day in Whiteclay, but acknowledged under questioning that deputies don’t visit every day. Deputies dedicate more time during the 1st and 15th of each month, when tribe members receive government benefit checks, he said.

If deputies see a person passed out in the street, “We get them up, see if they need medical attention, and try to see if we can get them home,” Robbins said.

Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Rob Jackson said the patrol has received four formal complaints against the stores in the last two years, but he wasn’t able to substantiate any of them. Jackson, based in Scottsbluff, said he inspected the four stores last year and never found any liquor law violations.

Andrew Snyder, an attorney for the beer stores, noted that Nebraska law enforcement currently has no way to look up tribal arrest warrants in its system.

Abram Neumann, who moved to Whiteclay in 2015 as part of a faith ministry, said he routinely sees fights in the streets and seldom ventures outside at night because he’d likely get beaten.

“I’ve seen so many incidents that I don’t think I could count them all,” he said.

Neumann recounted a March 28 encounter in which he had to bandage a man who had been wounded in a knife fight. He said he saw the man the next day and his wounds appeared infected, so he persuaded him to go to the hospital.

Then in an April 2 incident in the village, Neumann said he saw a man nearly get run over by his girlfriend. He said the woman jumped out of the car and started beating the man.

Neumann said he doesn’t believe law enforcement spends enough time in Whiteclay, but acknowledged under questioning that he may not have always known when they were in town.

Owners of all four beer stores appeared at the hearing and were expected to testify Thursday evening.

Nebraska lawmakers have tried to address Whiteclay’s problems in the past, with little success. Efforts to tighten restrictions on Whiteclay alcohol sales have stalled amid opposition from the grocery store and alcohol industries.

A 2005 plan championed by former Gov. Dave Heineman and Attorney General Jon Bruning would have allowed Pine Ridge tribal officers to be deputized in Nebraska. Congress approved $200,000 to pay Pine Ridge officers to patrol Whiteclay. The plan failed because tribal police officers didn’t want to be deputized.

Some tribe members worried the agreement would encourage off-reservation police to encroach on their land, and others saw the deal as damaging to their claim that Whiteclay is part of the reservation. Others said the $200,000 earmark wasn’t enough.

