WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — A Rhode Island native walking barefoot across the U.S. to raise awareness about climate change has been struck and killed on a Florida highway.
Police say 33-year-old Mark Baumer was walking along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 90 in Walton County on Sunday when a driver lost control and hit him. Baumer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Baumer was also raising money for a nonprofit group called the FANG Collective that opposes the natural gas industry. FANG stands for Fighting Against Natural Gas.
The group wrote on Facebook that Baumer was a “talented poet and artist with an ability to tap into the human experience with his work.”
Baumer had raised more than $14,000 since starting Oct. 13.
Police say the SUV driver will face charges.
