CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio activist is suing Oscar nominee James Woods for defamation over a tweet he sent out during the presidential campaign season.
The Chillicothe Gazette reports (http://ohne.ws/2lXnHwP ) Portia Boulger, a supporter of Bernie Sanders, filed a federal lawsuit this month.
The Twitter account @voxday identified Boulger as a woman in a Donald Trump T-shirt appearing to give a Nazi salute during a March 2016 rally for Trump.
Woods’ account tweeted the photo and information, asking, “So-called #Trump ‘Nazi’ is a #BernieSanders agitator/operative?”
The same day, @voxday issued a correction, saying the woman wasn’t Boulger. Woods tweeted 10 days later that she wasn’t Boulger.
Woods’ attorney calls the lawsuit “patently bogus.”
Boulger is seeking millions in damages.
Woods received best-actor Oscar nominations for his roles in “Salvador” and “Ghosts of Mississippi.”
Information from: Chillicothe Gazette, http://www.chillicothegazette.com
