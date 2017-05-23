TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A white Oklahoma police officer acquitted of manslaughter after fatally shooting an unarmed black man is back on the force working “a desk job.”

Tulsa officer Betty Shelby’s attorney, Shannon McMurray, said Tuesday that Shelby is working in an “administrative” role, but she declined to specify what job out of concern for the officer’s safety.

Jurors acquitted Shelby last week in the Sept. 16 shooting of Terence Crutcher. Shelby said she shot Crutcher out of fear, believing he was reaching into his SUV for a gun.

Crutcher didn’t have a gun on him or in his vehicle. Prosecutors said Shelby overreacted.

Tulsa’s police chief decided Friday that Shelby could return to the force but couldn’t work street patrol.

A police spokesman didn’t reply to a message Tuesday seeking comment.