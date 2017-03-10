MIAMI (AP) — Labor secretary nominee Alexander Acosta is expected to face questions at his Senate confirmation hearing about an unusual plea deal he oversaw for a billionaire sex offender as U.S. attorney in Miami.

Acosta has won confirmation for federal posts three times previously, but has never faced scrutiny on Capitol Hill for his time as U.S. attorney.

Critics, including attorneys for some of the underage victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein, have labeled the plea agreement a “sweetheart deal” made possible only by Epstein’s wealth, connections and high-powered lawyers. Acosta has defended his decisions as the best outcome given evidence available at the time.

Senate aides from both parties expect Democrats to raise the case at Acosta’s confirmation hearing Wednesday an example of him not speaking up for less-powerful people.